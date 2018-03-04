Speech to Text for Saturday state wrestling coverage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

shout out to high school wrestlers in our area. - a couple of weeks ago.. the guys from iowa shined in des moines. - and after the first two days at the x... southern minnesota is on the money as well. wrestling at 10-vo-3 wrestling at 10-vo-2 - it's a great week for several of our top guys. - for the first time ever.. byron high school has two state champions. - 8th grader maxwell peterson had a great week at 106..finishing 45 and 2 with a title. - older brother mitchel is also a state champion...he won his final tonight by one point...ending his sophomore campaign at 42 and 2. - staying in double a... bumping to 138... we've heard this before.. berge is state champion. - 8th grader bennett berge won his match 1-zip... and says he pleased with the performance.xx x wrestling at 10-sot-vo-4 wrestling at 10-sot-vo-2 bennett: i think it went well, i wrestled smart, i didn't take too many chances but i think i got it done and it went well. wrestling at 10-sot-vo-3 - one stop to make in triple a tonight... and that's at 170 pounds. - albert lea's zach glazier has wrestled with the bullseye all year...two tech falls yesterday.. two decision wins today.. 3 to 1 in the title match.. needless to say... this is a pretty special moment for the junior.. .finishing 47 and 1.xxx wrestling 2-sot-vo-4 wrestling 2-sot-vo-2 zach: its crazy, hasn't set in or anything yet, its crazy, all the hard work and every thing, its come to a peak here, getting er done, feels good. wrestling 2-sot-vo-3 - another guy that knows a thing or two about wrestling big matches is patrick kennedy of kasson mantorville... he is now a back to back champion.. after rolling through the double a.. 182 pound bracket... tonight he reflects on a perfect season... 30 and oh.xxx wrestling 2-sot-2 wrestling 2-sot-3 patrick kennedy: it was a good season, started out kind of rough, tore my meniscus up, but i took care of that, came back, got after business, prepared hard, prepared every match, just went out and competed hard every match. tease