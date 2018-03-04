Speech to Text for Crestwood wins 3A title 10:00

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one of the most dominant seasons in iowa high school history. - maybe the most impressive stat.. is this... they are winning games by an average of close to 40 points per contest. crest sc 10-vo-6 crest sc 10-vo-4 - today they play for perfection.. and the 3-a crown against sioux center. - all season long.. we've seen the cadets race off to these incredibly strong starts.. more of the same today...ellie friesen to brynn bodermann for a bucket. - i tell you what ellie friesen left a mark on this state tournament... sweet feed to sharon goodman she has 20 points on the night. - coach sickles and the cadets are up 12 after 1. - and they keep it coming.. how about the credit of shannon pisney.. she has been a part of so many great crestwood teams... 16 points and 9 boards in her finale. - the mvp of the title game.. is bodermann...eve rything she threw at the hoop went in..inlcuding six threes. - and with time winding down in the first half.. pisney has the rock one more time... and what do you know.. this goes in as well. - in the second half.. its more of the same.. bodermann tacks on an easy two.. she has a game high 26. - crestwood wins their first ever state title. - whitney blakemore.. give me one word... to describe this incredible season.xxx crest sc 10-vo-5 crest sc 10-pkg-3 crest sc 10-pkg-2 perfect....it's really the only word that seems to do justice to what this crestwood girls basketball team just accomplished...a perfect 26 and oh record...a perfect state tournament run defeating their opponents by a average of 29 points...and a perfect finish for the five cadet seniors with a state title. crest sc 10-pkg-4 four year starter shannon pisney ends her high school career with only five losses! and we can't forget about brynn bodermann cashing in on her final start as a cadet with a new career best 26 point performance crest sc 10-pkg-5 ellie: every game where they try to take something else away the girl that's been open has definitely stepped up and rose to the occasion and that's exactly what brynn did lowerthird2line:bodermann keys cadets des moines, ia crest sc 10-pkg-7 brynn: i let go of the ball and i just knew it was going to go in and i put i worked so hard for this i mean we all have them just as soon as i let go of the ball i was just hoping it would go and it kept going and it was a great feeling crest sc 10-pkg-8 and she did it with almost all of northeast iowa in attendance...an unbelieveable showing from cadet nation who's been with this squad since day one crest sc 10-pkg-9 shannon: our community has been amazing i mean you look up in the stands and they're just packed and no matter what the score is there still cheering the hearts out crest sc 10-pkg-10 crest sc 10-pkg-11 doug: i heard a lot of businesses today at 9 o'clock this morning were closing so they could be down here it's just a special thing for special community crest sc 10-pkg-12 crestwood wins first state title des moines, ia crest sc 10-pkg-13 sharon: they come to all of our away games all of our home games and they are just always there to support us and they love us just as much as we love each other crest sc 10-pkg-14 on top of crestwood winning their first state championship, three of their ladies made the 3a all tournament team...shannon pisney, sharon goodman, and captain ellie friesen...in des moines whitney blakemore kimt news 3 sports spx fp 4 team score:mn hs basketball section 1a l-p a's 60 <none> grand meadow superlarks 37 ... - thank you whitney...here are the final four scores in section 1-a from this afternoon. - number one lyle pacelli is moving to the section title game with a 23 point win over grand meadow. - on friday.. they will take on hayfield.. for a spot at the state tournament.. the vikings beat goodhue by 16. / spx fp 4 team score:mn hs girls basketball section 1aaa austin packers 44 <none> northfield raide ... - and in section 1-3-a. - the austin girls run into a really good northfield team.. and the packers season comes to a close 80-44. - it's the raiders and red wing for a spot at state next week. / swcc at niacc women-vo-2 swcc at niacc women-vo-3 the niacc women are closing out their regular season at home against southwestern this afternoon. - the trojans are in complete control of this one...khalilah holloway.. caps off the break for two. - they also can shoot it from deep.. morgan frank is open on the baseline... give her all three of those. - more ball movement...this time taylor laabs is wide open.. knocking down the triple. - niacc wins... by 49. / lowerthirdlinescore:jc wb swcc niacc 54