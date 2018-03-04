Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (03-03-2018)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

live wx tease live wx tease-live-2 your full stormteam 3 weather forecast is next. weather-main-4 weather-main-5 weather-main-3 brandon wx you'll hear the wind howling outside today as temperatures have already soared into the middle 40's as of 3pm, leading to further melting of the snow. snow free areas in north iowa may still hit 50 degrees today. the winds are in response to a strong system developing out west that will bring clouds and a few isolated rain showers tonight. we will not have any concerns for ice tonight as temperatures remain in the middle 30's. sunday won't be as ideal as today with the strong wind continuing and clouds returning with isolated drizzle at times. highs will still manage the middle to upper 40's. rain showers will really ramp up sunday night with isolated pockets of thunder possible sunday night and monday morning. temps will generally stay in the middle 30's so i am not expecting any widespread icing issues sunday night. the rain continues for monday with our highs in the lower 40's occurring in the morning - therefore temperatures will be closer to freezing for the afternoon in southern minnesota and in the rochester area as rain begins to transition to snow. north iowa will continue with mainly rain for monday. by monday night, everyone falls below freezing and rain will turn to mostly snow for all. snow/wintry mix will continue through tuesday with highs near 33 degrees. tuesday night the storm will end with around 4+ inches of heavy snow possible for southern mn and to the northeastern viewing area. less than an inch will be possible through north iowa where rain lingers longer. tonight: increasing clouds/isolated showers. lows: mid 30's. winds: southeast at 15 to 25 mph. sunday: mostly cloudy/isolated drizzle. highs: mid to upper 40's. winds: southeast at 15 to 25 mph. sunday night: rain showers. lows: low to mid 30's. winds: southeast at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 35 mph. thank you... - it's championship saturday... in