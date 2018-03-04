Speech to Text for Crestwood wins Class 3A title

to hang with the crestwood girls this season. - in fact.. their closest game... was against lyle pacelli a team from minnesota. - today the high flying cadets are going for their first ever state title. crestwood vs sioux center 6-vo-5 crestwood vs sioux center 6-vo-3 - its number one crestwood.. against number two sioux center.. for the 3-a championship. - the cadets are outscoring their state tournament opponents by 32 points in the first quarter...more of the same today.. score three.. for senior shannon pisney. - ellie friesen dropping more dimes today... how about that pass to brynn bodermann... for an easy lay in. - friesen is on the attack one more time... another sweet feed to sharon goodman for the basket in traffic. - brynn bodermann averages about 7 points per game... well.. she averages 26 points per game... when there is a title on the line.. on fire throughout. - just before half.. pisney beats the buzzer...cadets up 15 at the half... so lets just celebrate in the second half. - bodermann connects on yet another three...she has 26... and that kicks off the party.. crestwood rolls to a 73-48 win...the first