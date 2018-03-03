Speech to Text for North Iowa Bulls claim sixth-straight central division cro

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

north iowa mason city, ia the north iowa bulls can clinch their sixth consecutive division championship tonight if they can beat la crosse... - and it doesn't take long for the bulls to build a heafty lead...here's a nice goal from brendan studioso - and then off the steal dan sandvig gets the apple for the back handed goal lowerthirdlinescore:na3hl la crosse north iowa 2 7 final bulls clinch the central