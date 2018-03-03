Speech to Text for MN HS State Wrestling Quarterfinals (Friday)

aj at wrestling-pkg-1 aj at wrestling-pkg-2 aj standup: good evening from a now quiet xcel energy center in saint paul, the state meet of course started last night when kasson mantorville won their third straight team title, tonight we highlight the individuals, starting with the quarterfinal round. aj at wrestling-pkg-3 aj: and lets kick it off with those k-m komets... 8th grader logan vaughan is rocking and rolling into the semis..points here.. he later wins with a pin. aj: he will be joined in the double a semifinals.. by another freshman from byron... its maxwell peterson... claiming his spot with a 19-4 tech fall. aj: jared johnson knows this is his final shot at state... looking good so far.. he's into the semis... with a great win.. 4- zip at 113. aj: back to the bears from byron... another peterson... this is mitchel driving his opponent to the mat for two.. he wins with a 10-2 major. aj: at 138... the last name berge.. always seems to echo from the crowd at state... bennett is going to the semifinals... this takedown keys a 4-1 win. aj: dustin dittrich of pem is a semifinalist at 182... so is patrick kennedy of k-m.. how nasty is that ankle pick.... kennedy dominates again 22-7 tech fall. aj at wrestling-pkg-5 patrick: i just look at each round as another chance to impose my will on somebody else, go out and wrestle as hard as i can, as long as i wrestle as hard as i can, its whatever, i just have to go out and put up a fight. lowerthird2line:class aaa quarterfinals st. paul, mn aj: albert lea's jake johnrsud leads our local guys onto the mat in the triple a quarterfinals... this is takedown seals his fate.. into the semis... with a 4-3 win. aj at wrestling-pkg-6 jake: its a great feeling a lot of years of hard work paying off, one of my goals at the beginning of the season was to be a state place winner and state semifinals i have that locked up, its a great feeling. aj at wrestling-pkg-7 aj: he will be joined in the triple a semifinals by teammate brody nielsen at 152 pounds... brody is a little bloody in this match.. but he also scores the important points... 4 to zero. aj: two matches today for zach glazier at 170 pounds... and let me tell you this.... zach is dominating... 38 points in those two matches... tonight its a 19-4 tech fall. aj at wrestling-pkg-8 zach: my goal is to not only go out and win, its to dominate, and do that on my fight mainly, taking guys down, letting them up, they get tired of that aj at wrestling-pkg-9 aj: how about some drama to start the single a quarterfinals... seth goetzinger of chatfield.. down one.. under ten to go... this take down.. sends him to the semifinals. aj: jackson hale of gmlos is in complete control during his match at 120 pounds... this escape.. keys a 4 to 1 victory. aj at wrestling-pkg-10 jackson: i just have to go into the next couple of matches, next match, thinking i am going to win every one, every time i am going to get that first take down, i am going to win aj at wrestling-pkg-11 aj: jake mandt of chatfield is undefeated.. and ranked number one at 145 pounds.. heres why... rolling into the semifinals with a 7-2 victory. aj: lets check in with the guys from west field at 160 pounds..sophom ore colton krell is having some kind of season... he wins tonight.. with a major decision 12-4. aj: and our final stop of the night... is a close one... at 195 pounds... jacob bennett of z-m beats morgen moreno of westfield.. with this escape... in the 6th period. aj: that will do it from saint paul.... i know we have a big time basketball game on tap tonight.. whitney i cant wait to see the highlights. austin