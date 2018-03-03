Speech to Text for Unfair discipline

the minnesota department of human rights is releasing a report with some concerning results. it finds the way students are disciplined in schools across the state may not be fair. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan breaks it down for us... racial disparities-stngr-1 she joins us live in the rochester studio now. brooke this is an issue already being looking into in rochester schools.. xxx racial disparities-lintro-3 that's right katie - nearly two years ago rochester schools realized this is an issue but now it appears unfair disicipline of students is a statewide problem. take a look at these numbers - the study says that students of color make up for 31 percent of the population but receive 66 percent of all suspensions and expulsions. it also found a similar gap between students with and without disabilities. here is what local parents have to say. xxx racial disparities-pkg-1 "i'm not surprised" racial disparities-pkg-4 krystal is a mother of 3 boys who says this doesn't shock her a bit. racial disparities-pkg-2 "considering most of the teachers in our school district are caucasian, that that has part of it." racial disparities-pkg-5 it's an issue that was brought up nearly two years ago in the rochester community school district...and one they are actively working to address...by developing a community focus team. a member of that team and a parent himself, kamau wilkins says he believes this is the whole communitys problem... racial disparities-pkg-3 "the problem isn't just a matter of this community vs this community or the black community and native american community vs the white community it's about the entire community." racial disparities-pkg-6 krystal agrees...its a societal issue "the fact that we don't as a society understand the difference of behavior and the changes in economics and the times and whats actually happening and theres a bigger cause to the issue as to whats happening at school." kamau says it's our duty to take care of one another. in the end, we all bare the burden of having to take care of one another and this is one of those issues that its painful to watch be separated instead of having us understand that its deeply intertwined with the health of all people." racial disparities-ltag-2 kamau tells me he wishes we could see schools in our district that are performing well in this area and be able to look at their techniques and potentially use them in schools that are struggling with this. live in the rochester studio brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. thank you brooke. now the good news is - the minnesota department of human rights says the highschool graduation rate for students of color has increased by 11 percent since 20-12.