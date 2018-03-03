Speech to Text for Rube Goldberg competition

a bowl of cereal only takes one or two steps. but for students in saint asngar today it took more than 20 as part of the annual rube goldberg competition. it's about more than just pouring breakfast cereal - it is about education-- k-i- m-t news three's brian tabick is showing us what students are learning along the way. xxx rube goldberg-pkg-1 natural sound lowerthird2line:simple tasks done complicated saint ansgar, ia "simple tasks done complicated." that's basically what the rube gold berg competition is all about. natural sound and i mean really complicated. natural sound teams are tasked with come up with as many steps as they can to pour a bowl of cereal. rube goldberg-pkg-3 it was kind of a nightmare a lot of parts will go off we weren't ready to be a scramble to going to have a marble that was falling or dominoes that was starting to go down that you spent at least 20 minutes trying to figure out how to work on rube goldberg-pkg-6 kids may not even realize through all this, they are learning. then to hit our tape ball to trigger our little dominoes stand rube goldberg-pkg-4 there's a lot of components to this obviously the stem component but there's also a theatrical side to it we also have the artistic side so i think a lot of the different pieces or hit rube goldberg-pkg-7 and through all the complicated steps a little ramp turns on the lights and then all the way through the rest of the marble map natural sound the students learned a lot more. the saint ansgar team even went to grain miller to learn about how cereal is made. we got to go over there and they got to show us the whole entire process and walk through and wear hairnets and lab coats and was a really neat experience to walk through and see what a little town of saint ansgar can do and produce the screen from all of the world brian sadler and his team from jessup are working with the younger students. rube goldberg-pkg-5 younger kids that aren't in our physics class can i got to get hands-on and teach them what we've been learning and so helping the younger kids in our school or even learning and show them that physics is fun rube goldberg-pkg-9 while both teams took over 60 steps combined to pour a bowl of cereal natural sound they say all the problem solving was all worth it. it's just so much fun we get to learn so much and having a really good time today in saint ansgar hit the toy soldiers that are carrying cereal boxes and for cereal boxes natural sound brian tabick k- i-m-t news three. that's very impressive. the winning team from sumner fredricksburg is headed to chicago on april 21st for the national tournement.