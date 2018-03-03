Speech to Text for Proposed Transit

considering implementing a bus service between albert lea and austin. the idea was proposed now that mayo clinic health systems is moving forward with plans to consolidate some inpatient services between its albert lea and austin campuses. the only bus routes currently available to albert lea residents are through smart transit. austin resident janelle ryks says she has friends who commute from albert lea to austin for work who could benefit from this transit service. janelle ryks austin, mn i think it would work pretty good especially for people that like work at quality pork or hormel that come from albert lea. they would probably take good advantage of that. the transit service idea is still in the early stages of discussion.