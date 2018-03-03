Speech to Text for Possible Steel Tariff

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you could be paying more for a six pack of beer because of new tariffs being proposed by president trump. steel tariff-vo-2 steel tariff-vo-3 the u-s commerce department is recommending the tariffs on imported steel and aluminum to be raised to nearly 53 percent. the increase is aimed to strengthen the u-s aluminum and steel industries...whic h have been hardest-hit by imports - particularly from china. we talked to the owner of fat hill brewing in mason city today...who says any type of brewery could feel the impact...whethe r it's a start-up or an established brewery.xxx steel tariff-sot-2 lowerthird2line:jake rajewsky owner - fat hill brewing "pretty much everything in here is 304 steel, so food grade steel. if all your equipment is 25 percent more, that's just going to price out a lot of people." according to the beer institute in washington d-c - a 10 percent tariff on aluminum would cost beer and beverage producers 256.3 million dollars. / road project funds-grx-2 fillmore