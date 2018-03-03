Speech to Text for Friesen breaks state tourney assists record

for the crestwood girls their spot in the state championship game is already secured...with an impressive 72-48 semifinal victory over north polk yesterday...with sharon goodman leading with 33 points, and shannon psiney following with 22... friesen assists-vo-1 friesen assists-vo-2 but what was even more impressive was how those ladies were set up with feeds from their point guard ellie friesen...the senior broke an all-class state tournament record with 18 assists! not to mention she added 7 points and 11 rebounds in that semifinal victory.xxx friesen assists-sotgx-1 friesen assists-sotgx-2 it's an honor to be a point guard on a team with such fantastic players and i can always count on them and people always say i take pride in giving my girls the best pass as possible but they have to finish them and they can do that and that's the best part about assistors it's a two-part thing and it's a team thing friesen assists-sotgx-3 - crestwood will play for their first state title as a consolidated school tomorrow at 3.. against the warriors of sioux center. / the way the mohawk