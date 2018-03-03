Speech to Text for North Union falls in Triple OT in State Semifinals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i think it's safe to say the north union ladies have the craziest tournament trail from a buzzer beater bank shot that garnered national attention in their region final, to a one point state quarterinal victory...so today's semifinal couldn't possibly get any crazier right?! nu vs cascade girls-vogx-1 nu vs cascade girls-vogx-2 the warriors are taking on third seeeded cascade for a spot in the class 2a championship game... - we jump to late in the fourth quarter north union down by three until samantha hagedorn knocks down the triple to tie it up and force o-t!. - in overtime hallie reese with the floater ties things up again - this thing goes into triple overtime but in that third o-t is where cascade pulls away nu vs cascade girls-vogx-4 the cougars win 62-53 in a thriller...haged orn, lofstrom and reese had 13 points as north union finishes an impressive season 22 and 3. /