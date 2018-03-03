Speech to Text for MN HS Wrestling State Quarterfinals 6:00

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

state wrestling 6-vo-2 yesterday section 1 started out strong on the state mats in minnesota with kasson mantorville and zumbrota mazeppea taking gold in dual tournament while albert lea finished in fifth...now it's time for the individiuals turn... mn state wrestling 6-vo-1 mn state wrestling 6-vo-3 and it starts with the class double-a quarterfinal matches this afternoon... we're starting at 106 with k-m's top ranked logan vaughan...here's an early takedown..he would later get the fall in 4 mintues... - on the other side of the 106 bracket it's byron's maxwell peterson...the 5th ranked bear advances to semis with a tech fall. - up to 113 back to the komet's...this reversal by second ranked jared johnson is a part of his 4- oh decision then it's mitchell peterson of byron at 120...he gets the upset over the 8th ranked red bull with a 10-2 major. / that is just the start of the quarterfinal round in st. paul....sports director aj ellingson will have your full coverage from the x tonight at 10.