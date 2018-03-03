Speech to Text for Local Dept. of Public Health receives national recognition

public health has something to celebrate as it receives accreditation by the public health accreditation board. but what does that mean exactly? kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us live from the county health office to explain. alex?xxx health acceditation impact-maplive-3 that's right amy. after more than 2 years of preparation and patience - the cerro gordo county department has received national accreditation through the public health accreditation board - one of only two to do so in the state of iowa. health acceditation impact-lintro-2 and this recognition is very unique - not just here in the state - but across the nation as well.xxx health acceditation impact-pkg-2 lowerthird2line:public health accreditation mason city, ia "i feel extremely happy and relieved that it's over for the most part." alyse devries is the public health strategist for the cerro gordo county department of health. she works to apply for grants in order to create new programs and makes sure those programs are meeting standards. when the department received the news from the public health accreditation board... she says everyone was elated. health acceditation impact-pkg-5 "i'm very honored that they chose us as an accredited site and glad that we could meet all of their high standards." health acceditation impact-pkg-7 to get accreditation - each department has to meet over 100 standards such as how services are provided and communication to the public. the convenience of having a department that educates and informs the public about health risks is something that suzie q diner owner troy levenhagen is very grateful for. lowerthird2line:troy levenhagen mason city, ia "i think it's a great deal. we need to have it. lemme tell ya why, there's some people here that are first timers and don't know the rules and regulations, there's a lot too. you gotta have your meat at a proper temperature, you gotta use your sanitaries, you gotta wash your hands. and for first timers, they need to know that stuff." health acceditation impact-ltag-2 the cerro gordo county department of public health is now one of 200 health departments nationwide to earn this recognition. live in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. eight other health departments from around the country also received accreditation status- spread out from montana to ohio. /