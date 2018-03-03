Speech to Text for New scholarship program announced

community college foundation is launching a new scholarship program. high demand scholarships-vo-1 high demand scholarships-vo-3 the program is a collaborative effort between area legislators - the chambers of commerce of austin - albert lea - and owatonna - and local sponsors. the minnesota legislature and local sponsors are providing eighteen five thousand dollar scholarships for six students per county from mower - freeborn - and steele counties. riverland dean for institutional advancement steve bowron says these scholarships will help fill a need for high- skilled workers at local businesses.xxx high demand scholarships-sot-1 lowerthird2line:steve bowron riverland dean for institutional advancement manufacturing, healthcare, information technology, and agriculture. these are really high skill, high demand jobs that are right now in short supply. to qualify for the scholarship - students must enroll in a high-skill - high-demand career program at riverland. applications are open this month. high demand scholarships-sot-4 for more information on how to apply for one of the scholarships, head to our website at kimt-dot-com and find this story under "local news." / tease 1-vo-4 a