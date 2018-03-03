Speech to Text for Volunteer fire departments could suffer under proposal

rural communities depend on volunteer firefighters when an emergency strikes. today we are learning a proposed senate tax reform bill could bring a major change to those volunteer departments. fire dept cuts-vo-1 lowerthird2line:proposal would take away tax credit rockford, ia we spoke to a volunteer fire fighter who works for two different departments about the changes. randy schweizer - who works as a first responder in marble rock and rockford - says one of the only incentives to being a volunteer fire fighter is a 100 dollar state tax credit volunteers can write off each year. he says this is a tool they use to try and recruit new volunteers. with his departments already in need of additional people - he worries this may hurt their chances off getting help.xxx fire dept cuts-sot-1 lowerthird2line:randy schweizer marble rock, rockford firefighter rural fire fighters do it for nothing and there is a good probability that recuriting will be tough even though it is 100 dollars a year, it is still some sort of incentive. schweizer is also the rockford police chief. he says he is following this closely bill because it will also cut funding that's used to send recruits to the police academy.