Speech to Text for Neighbor reacts to murder investigation

we are learning that a man is now facing charges in death investigation in cresco. mug 1:brian fullhart brian fullhart.jpg man charged in wife's death kimt news 3 the iowa division of criminal investigation says 34-year-old brian fullhart is being held in the winneshiek county jail on felony charges of first-degree murder and going armed with intent. authorities accused him of killing his wife - 34-year-old zoanne fullhart. cresco update setup-mugmap-1 cresco update setup-mugmap-4 thursday morning - police were called to a trailer home at 700 south elm street in cresco to investigate a report of gun shots. they say fullhart threatened to shoot officers... but was arrested after a 5-hour standoff. police then found his wife's body inside the home. / cresco homicide folo-vo-4 following fullhart's arrest - we went back to the scene today to hear how neighbors are feeling one day after learning someone was shot and killed in their own backyard. cresco homicide folo-vo-1 lowerthird2line:neighbor reacts to murder investigation cresco, ia darlene kostohryz lives near the scene. she says she watched the standoff from her window. she adds it was like watching something from a t-v show. kostohryz believes that this was an isolated incident and is confident something like this won't happen again.xxx cresco homicide folo-sot-1 lowerthird2line:darlene kostohryz cresco, ia i feel safe in my neighborhood and i plan on staying here i don't feel threatned by anything kostohryz says she never noticed anything out of the ordiniary about fullhart or his wife. /