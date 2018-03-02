Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (3-2-2018)

brandon wx weather-main-6 weather-main-7 weather-main-5 it was another mild day with sunshine as our snowpack is taking a big hit this week. highs today were in the upper 30's making for a nice afternoon. tonight winds will kick in from the southeast allowing warm air to flow to the region. lows will be near 30 tonight with clear skies. saturday will be the best day of the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs close to 50 degrees with that southeast breeze continuing. some filtered sunshine will be possible in the evening before clouds and the threat for some very isolated rain return for saturday night. lows remain in the middle 30's. sunday will be the edge of a wide ranging storm, both in time and precip type. we will see cloudy skies with isolated showers sunday - temperatures will remain in the middle to upper 40's. sunday night the rain really picks up and will continue into monday where we will see a high of 44. depending on the dry slot from this system , we are expecting the rain to transition to snow monday night as lows drop to the upper 20's. the wet heavy snow will continue tuesday and end tuesday night with highs tuesday in the lower to mid 30's. sun will return thursday with cooler highs in the lower 30's. temperatures return to the 40's for next weekend. tonight: mostly clear/breezy. lows: near 30. winds: southeast at 10 to 20 mph. saturday: mostly sunny & windy. highs: around 50. winds: southeast at 15 to 20 mph. saturday night: mostly cloudy/isolated rain. lows: mid 30's. winds: southeast at 15 to 20 mph. thank you brandon. /