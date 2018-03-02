Speech to Text for Staying safe on gravel roads

almost over for the season - but for those who drive on gravel - spring travel conditions are right around the corner and can be just as dangerous. gravel road-stngr-2 kimt news 3's brian tabick is finding out that even for those who have been driving for decades need to be taking it slow.xxx gravel road-llpkg-1 gravel road-llpkg-2 if something like this re-freezes, it's a real mess. for many people like larry stockenberger and paul hanson, living on a rural road has it's challenges. gravel road-llpkg-5 dust dirt conditions for one thing just wear and tear on the vehicles can you run up and down the road every day gravel road-llpkg-6 but despite around 80 years of driving on the gravel roads combined natural sound driving during the spring can get a little rocky if you're hit a soft spot. gravel road-llpkg-3 you go to fast you'll end up in the ditch it's just sucks you right and especially with a front wheel drive vehicle actually front wheel drive vehicles are worse because they tend to want to take the least past of resistance and they'll just take a right to the ditch gravel road-llpkg-7 they can pull and tug at you you can't have to be aware of the road conditions hanson says drivers going in to the ditch is so common, his neighbor growing up took advantage to make a little extra cash. that all boys set down there in that house and he waited for people to get stuck in the road you go out the tractor and pull him out for five bucks though stockberger and hanson see these rough parts of the gravel roads every year, they say there is only one way to keep yourself out of a ditch. maintain your speed a reasonable level and everything's going to be all right gravel road-llpkg-8 stockberger and hanson say the roads are not too bad out just yet...but as the temperatures increase so will the number of soft spots. in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. those with the cerro gordo county sheriff's office say soft spots all dependent on the weather - but they usually start occuring in the next few weeks.