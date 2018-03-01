Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (3-1-18)

tyler wx weather-stngr-5 weather-stngr-6 weather-main-4 the mild weather continues across north iowa and southern minnesota and while we cooled down today compared to the beginning of this week we will be warming up the remainder of the week and into the weekend. the roads and surfaces across the area have been hit with another layer of freezing rain/sleet and some light snow. it is very slippery outside. even though the precipitation will be wrapping up early this morning, the winter weather advisory will stay in effect as we go into the afternoon. 30 sec hit weather-live-2 another beautiful day for the books all across the area. it took a few hours for those morning clouds to clear, but once they did, temperatures began to rapidly increase above freezing once again! with clear skies continuing into the evening and overnight hours, we can expect a bit of a cooldown. temps will fall back into the teens tonight, with patchy fog expected into the early morning. another mostly sunny day will grace us for friday, with temperatures reaching into the 40s once again!! if you have any friday night plans, tomorrow will certainly be a good night to get out and about in rochester! clouds will once again grace the evening skies which will help keep temps in the upper 20s friday night and into saturday morning. live in rochester, i'm meteorologist sara knox with kimt news 3. 30 sec hit weather-live-2 erlier i teased ahead saying that march truly is one of the most unpredictable months when it comes to the weather. here is the proof. when you look at all of the months and how the average temperature changes from the beginning to the end of the month, november has a change of 17 degrees while march takes silver with a change of 14 degrees. what is crazy is when you look at the maximum record high and low in each month and find the difference, with a record high of 84 degrees and record low of -28 degrees, march has an overall difference of 112 degrees, the most of any other month, meaning truly anything is possible in this month. live in mason city, meteorologist brandon libby, kimt news 3. temperatures will be staying well below freezing with cloudy skies. not a great deal of natural melting will occur, but the dot has been tackling the harsh road conditions for the last two days. accidents have been reported through the night and morning. stay off the roads if you can. better conditions will return wednesday. mostly sunny skies will be back with us for wednesday with highs only near 20. the sun will help improve the surfaces across north iowa and southern minnesota. snow chances will return thursday afternoon and last through friday morning. another round of snow will return saturday with very strong winds. sunshine will be back sunday. the mild weather continues across north iowa and southern minnesota and while we cooled down today compared to the beginning of this week we will be warming up the remainder of the week and into the weekend. patchy fog will be possible tonight as lows fall to the mid teens. a mix of sun and clouds will arrive for friday with highs around 40 degrees. sunshine greets us to start the weekend as temperatures continue to climb into the mid to upper 40's on saturday. our next system we are tracking will begin to thank you tyler. /