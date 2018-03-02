Speech to Text for Boycotting Florida Spring Break

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

if you are among those with plans to fly the next few days, check with your carrier. many airlines have issued travel waivers allowing passengers to change their flights without penalty. spring break is almost here for kids??and parents of course. florida is one of the top places many go?? kimt news three's emily boster is live in charles city this morning to explain how the flordia school shooting could be effecting spring break plans. good morning emily. good morning tyler and arielle. that's right... survivors of the latest florida school shooting are asking you not come. lori litterer from charles city is a little shocked to hear that. she's got her trip for her family all booked up to head there. one of the survivors is asking for the protest in order to show gun legislation needs to be passed. litterer agrees??but isn't for taking away guns. and isn't for canceling her trip./// i don't want to make it negative i don't want my kids to have a bad feeling about it i want to put the spotlight on florida in a positive way not a negative way. litterer says her and her kids have talked about the issue??and know they'll probably here plenty about the recent protests to pass legislation and the shooting a lot when there. live in charles city... emily boster... the survivor speaking out later suggested folks book a trip to puerto rico??a place he says that could use the economic push. nearly one point five to two million students in the u?s go on spring break ? according to fact retreiver dot com./// the u?s ambassador to mexico is stepping down from her post in may. roberta jacobson announced her decision on twitter saying she would be moving on to other opportunities after 31 years of service to the united states. jacobson held her post for less than two years. the resignation comes at a time when us relations with mexico have been strained. just last week, mexican president enrique pe?a nieto called off an official trip to washington to meet with president trump after a tense phone call. kroger, america's largest grocery chain, says it will raise the minimum purchase age for guns and ammunition to 21.