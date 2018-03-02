Speech to Text for Active shooter training

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

following the deadly events in florida... active shooter drills are even more important. and it's not just schools doing the training... the manager of the rochester restore abigail davis tells me she never thought she'd have to do a training like this. but for the past two days she and volunteers who work at the (re?store( have been talking about what they should do if a violent intruder should enter the store. davis brought our camera's along to see yesterday's active shooter response training in which she went over the "run ? hide ? fight" response with about a half a dozen volunteers who asked they not be on camera. she maintains that the chances of a gun incident happening at the restore are probably pretty low ? but that's not the sole purpose of this discussion. "my larger concern is not just about them being safe at the restore but is about them being safe wherever they go. so if the chances of an active shooting happening here at the restore are low, every person that comes through here the chances of them being involved in an active shooting elsewhere go up." there are around 125 active volunteers at the restore ? 75 of which are here on a weekly basis. davis hopes that people can take what they learned and share the information with others.