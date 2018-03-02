Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 3-2-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((it is a colder start to the day compared to yesterday, but temperatures will rebound back into the 40's this afternoon! some clouds will be present for today, but that won't stop the temps from climbing. southeast winds will pick up for the next few days, bringing the steady warm up. sunny, warm, and windy saturday with highs near 50 degrees. rain chances will be ruining our nice weather sunday along with colder temps next week sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for some light rain in the afternoon and overnight into monday. precipitation will change into ice and snow monday night and into tuesday morning. light accumulations are likely during this time but the road conditions will be slipper tuesday morning due to the snow and ice. highs will fall to the lower 30's again on tuesday and only around 30 for highs on wednesday as temperatures cool down and stay cool through thursday. a warm up will be in store for the end of next week. today: mix of sun and clouds. highs: mid to low 40. winds: southeast at 6 to 12 mph. tonight: mostly clear/breezy. lows: near 30 winds: southeast at 10 to 20 mph. saturday: sunny & windy. highs: around thanks jon. i?net