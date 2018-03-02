Speech to Text for Journey to Growth

building up our local economy. "journey to growth" has big plans for southeast minnesota in the next two years. journey to growth-stngr-1 kimt news 3's annalise johnson explains how their goals benefit people like you and me. xxx journey to growth-llpkg-1 journey to growth-llpkg-2 i'm here in chatfield - minnesota at the chatfield center for the arts. this morning - journey to growth held a public meeting to kick off the fourth year of their five year plan. journey to growth-llpkg-4 one of the organization's goals is to economically diversify southeast minnesota. but what exactly does that mean for you? journey to growth-llpkg-14 it means jobs. it means quality of life. it means things to do whether it's things like the art center, having things for people to interact with and enjoy the social and cultural aspects. journey to growth-llpkg-16 vice chair and chatfield resident chris giesen says that while healthcare makes up 40% of the economy, they don't want to put too many eggs in one basket. rather, they want to support a variety of economic contributors. to spur that growth.... journey to growth-llpkg-8 we're holding industry round tables and finding out from manufacturers and ag and medical technology folks what is important to them - how can they grow their businesses. journey to growth-llpkg-10 for chatfield resident and center for the arts marketing director jenni petersen-brant, economic diversity means activity at the art center, and in the community. journey to growth-llpkg-12 our work that we do is going to rely on all of the region being very dynamic and active and for people to be drawn to this place to live and work and play. journey to growth-llpkg-15 journey to growth is looking ahead to the next two years to a more economically stable and diverse southeast minnesota. in chatfield minnesota - im annalise johnson - kimt news 3. / journey to growth is holding a contest to name the southeast minnesota region. if you are interested in entering, check out our website at kimt.com for more information.