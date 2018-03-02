Speech to Text for Crestwood moves to title game

crestwood girls are doing something special this season. - they are undefeated... they are conference champs.. they are the number one seed in class 3-a. - and they are one win away.. from their first title game.. since 1922. crestwood north polk-vo-gx-4 crestwood north polk-vo-gx-2 - today.. it's the cadets.. and north polk in the semifinals. - the sensational shannon pisney scores two... she finishes with 22 points and five boards. - sophomore sharon goodman is drawing college attention already... and folks she is crazy good. - listen to this line...33 points... on 16 of 17 shooting.... one missed shot the entire game. - wake up cadet nation.. your girls are going to the championship... 72-48 is the final.xxx lowerthirdlinescore:class 3a state tournament crestwood north polk 72 48 final crestwood north polk-sot-gx-4 lowerthird2line:ellie friesen 7 points, 11 rebounds, 18 assists ellie friesen: its great for the community, you see all of their support, they are coming all the way from cresco to des moines, by the bus load, and just seeing their support, and seeing how much they care for us, any time we are in cresco, or away from cresco, they follow us. spx fp 4 team score:ia hs girls basketball class 3a state tournament crestwood cadets 72 <none> nor ... - you may have noticed while ellie friesen was talking.. she has 18 assists in the game... that's an all-time single game state tournament record. - crestwood will play for the state title on saturday afternoon at 3.. against the warriors of sioux center. / the iowa men