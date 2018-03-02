Speech to Text for Three-peat for K-M and AL takes 5th

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

jeter yankees. - there are obvious dynasties in the world of sports... lets add kasson mantorville wrestling to the mix. km vs fmcw-vo-5 km vs fmcw-vo-3 - if the komets beat.. fairmont.. martin county west.. they'll lock up their 3rd straight state title! - we start with 1 versus two matchup at 106... logan vaugahn is down two.. late in the third... this reversal sends it to overtime... vaughman later wins via injury default. - more of the same at 120 pounds... and its more bonus points for k- m...robby horsman... putting on an absolute clinic... its a 20 to 9 major decision. - unreal match at 138... two ranked wrestlers...ben nett berge was down 2-zip into the 3rd... but thats no big deal for bennett... these back points.. seal the deal... bennett is loving this. - back to the bonus points at 160 pounds...dalton andrist wasting no time... getting a mat slap...heres a fall at 1:28 of the first period. - and at 170... the clincher comes from ethan shea... he wins 7 to 1... the comets are your back to back to back state champs... and they join our whitney blakemore at the x.xxxx lowerthirdlinescore:class aa state championship kasson-mantorville f/mcw 49 9 final km vs fmcw-pkg-3 km vs fmcw-pkg-2 whitney: the kasson mantorville wrestling program calls this place their second home and why shouldn't they because when they are here they dominate wrestling their way to a third straight state title km vs fmcw-pkg-4 lowerthird2line:jamie heidt k-m: 25-0 jamie: we know how important it is not only to win those matches but to compete in those matches you know and get that momentum on our side and we felt good we knew we had to go in and those guys of been doing it for us all year and they came through here tonight also km vs fmcw-pkg-8 lowerthird2line:ethan shea k-m senior wrestler ethan: we were ready to go really early on and we were excited to get back onto this xcel floor it's an awesome feeling to be able to come back out on top km vs fmcw-pkg-9 lowerthird2line:robby horsman k-m junior wrestler robby: our guys just go out there with one thing in mind and that's to fight and we know if we go out there and give 100% of our fight then we're gonna come out on top and you know we just feed off of each other toi km vs fmcw-pkg-12 lowerthird2line:dalton andrist k-m junior wrestler dalton: coach heidt just preaches to us every day in the room not only to be kids but to extend leaves and just break them as a whole so just our goal here was to come out here today and dominate km vs fmcw-pkg-13 lowerthird2line:patrick kennedy k-m sophomore wrestler patrick: it's our 3rd year in a row winning it it's our 3rd year since we got be my seventh grade year so it's just fun coming out here and putting up points and we knew we could do it the whole time km vs fmcw-pkg-14 whitney: the komets beat their opponents today by combined score of 151 to 32 and finish out their season a perfect 25-0 in st. paul whitney blake more kimt news three sports albert lea at 10-vo-5 albert lea at 10-vo-3 - thank you whitney... lets make a stop at the 5th place match in triple a.. featuring the albert lea tigers and hastings. - we start with the guy they call iggy... gavin ignaszewski.... very little trouble for him at 138 pounds.. five points for a-l with a tech fall. - with former coach larry goodnature looking on.. how about this.. from zach glazier at 170... both shoulder on the mat.. it's a pin. - tigers win 40- 25... taking 5th in triple a.xxx lowerthirdlinescore:class aaa state tournament albert lea hastings 40 25 final albert lea at 10-sot-3 lowerthird2line:zach glazier albert lea senior zach glazier: our goal was to be state champs, but finishing out on a win is huge we dominated the matches that we won, i think that was good... it was impressive. spx fp multi line:mn hs state wrestling tournament schedule fri. at 9:00 - 1st round fri. at 4:00 - quart ... - day one in saint paul is in the books.. and we still have two more to go. - two rounds of wrestling both friday and saturday.... starting with the 1st round at 9 am tomorrow. - ill be at the x.. for the quarterfinal round starting at 4 oh clock tomorrow. - champions are crowned.. at 6:30 on saturday. / - the