many of us buy on a regular basis. bottled water. but a new report released today finds 64 percent of bottled water is actually tap water...at more than 2,000 times the cost. is this enough to change drinking habits? kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in maosn city with more. alex?xxx bottled water-lintro-2 katie - we all need water...and whether it is from a bottle, tap or water cooler...we all have our favorite way of getting it...despite the cost. xxx bottled water-lpkg-2 lowerthird2line:'take back the tap' mason city, ia if you're thirsty...you tend to grab it. whether it's out of the tap...or a water cooler...or a bottle. emily mcmahan switched to bottled water a year ago because the taste is just better. lowerthird2line:emily mcmahan west fork, ia "tap water has so many chemicals and it's like kind of unhealthy for you for your body. and bottled water doesn't have many chemicals in it." bottled water-lpkg-6 mcmahan has had issues with water all of her life. "i lived out on a farm when i was younger, and my grandpa always used well water and tap water. and every time i drink out of a sink, it tastes way bad." she isn't the only one that has switched to bottled. americans drink nearly 25 times as much bottled water today than 40 years ago - over 40 gallons per person. and most of those bottles don't end up being recycled. in 2015 - about 70 percent of plastic bottles were not recycled and instead ended up in landfills. michael davis and his family - however - prefer drinking straight from the tap...and it's because of the way he was raised. bottled water-lpkg-5 "that's the way i grew up, i drank tap water. so it kinda carried over from when i was a kid, and now i still drink it as an adult, along with my kids and my family." bottled water-lpkg-7 michael also sees why bottled isn't better because of potential health risks. "i also lean towards tap water because of the environmental factors in terms of some of the chemicals that's found in plastic bottles as opposed to drinking tap water. so anyway my household can help out the environment - we're all for it." the take back the tap report is also calling for congress to grant federal funding to fix the country's water infrastructure. if conditions do improve...will mcmahan switch back to the tap? "if they can make it not taste like all the chemicals and everything, yeah, i'd probably switch back. but i'd probably stay between the two if they fix it." / bottled water-ltag-2 katie - a gallon of bottled water costs about $9.50- nearly 2,000 times the price of tap water for municipal taxpayers. live in mason city...alex jirgens...kimt news 3. / if you're interested in reading more into the report...we have a link to it on our website at kimt dot com. bottled water-tag-2 under local news. /