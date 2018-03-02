Speech to Text for PACE Program helps with energy efficiency

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a program is aiming to help minnesota businesses become more energy efficient. pace program-vo-1 lowerthird2line:pace program rochester, mn property accessed clean energy better known as "pace" allows business owners to pay for energy- efficient improvements over a 10-year period. we spoke to those at one local glass company who say not only does this program ease stress on their finances - it helps the environment at the same time.xxx pace program-sot-1 lowerthird2line:kris ferguson manager, hentges it's gives you that good feeling that when you go home and go to bed at night you're not putting all these emmissions for your children ferguson says the glass company he manages is the first to use the pace program to invest in solar panels. /