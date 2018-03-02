Speech to Text for MNLARS needs $10 million to keep running

new minnesota vehicle regristration system... better known as minn- lars - say they need an additional 10- million dollars to keep the system up and running. mn licenses-stngr-1 kimt news 3's jeremiah wilcox is in the rochster studio to explain what this means for drivers....jeremi ah?xxx lowerthird2line:jeremiah wilcox jwilcox@kimt.com yes-amy. we are learning simply renewing your license plates could take months because glitches with mnlars' new system.xxx mn licenses-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:mnlars needs $10 million rochester, mn nat we have to tell them the none use is not working...well they know that vo min-lars says they need 10- million by today to start to fix the system's problems. if they don't get the money-state officials say critical workers could be laid off. cassandra riley is the manager at a privately owned license bureau in kasson. she says the system has made her job more difficult. sot lowerthird2line:cassandra riley manager, kasson license registration office we're having to do at least 50 to 60 percent more work that the state would normally have to do and we're not being compensated for it. vo mn licenses-pkg-9 riley says the work has to get done because min-lars computer system has so many problems that it takes months to get a simple car title or license transfer. sot it's so broken vo broken...but people i spoke with today say this local license bureau makes it seem like nothing's wrong. sot lowerthird2line:dwight burkholer kasson, mn my experience today i wouldn't have guessed there was any issues at all. im not saying there isnt. but i wouldnt have picked up on it. mn licenses-pkg-10 vo but riley says that mnlars can't continue to operate like this. sot the system needs to be fixed. so they have to have the money. there's really no other way around it. / mn licenses-ltag-2 so you may wondering if they do get the money today... when will the system get fixed? well - it could take some time. fixes for all the problems aren't expected to start until 20-19. reporting live in the rochester studio jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. also if min-lars doesn't get the 10-million dollars - it could also have an effect the new minnesota real id licenses. / journey to