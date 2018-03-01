Speech to Text for Latest on Cresco shooting investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

arielle harrison./// breaking a homicide investigation is underway in a north iowa county after police take a suspect into custody following an overnight standoff. it happened in the 700th block of elm street in cresco iowa. that's where we find kimt news 3's annalisa pardo who's been on scene since this morning. she joins us now live with the latest developments. annalisa./// arielle police and community members i've spoken to today are still in disbelief that this happened in this small town. officials tell me they responded to a call of shots fired around 1? 30 this morning. the suspect was taken into custody around six this morning. this?? after police found the body of a woman inside the residence along with a weapon... which police recovered as part of evidence. in light of the overnight events... police asked that local schools delay start times because the crime scene is near some bus stops. i'll have more on the investigation and reaction