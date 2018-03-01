Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 3-1-18

storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((not a bad start as temperatures are still in the 20's and 30's again. clouds will be pushing out for today, but the winds will be breezy from the northwest which will prevent the nice warm ups we've been having. highs will be more around our average and stay in the 30's. that changes for tomorrow. southeast winds will return friday and temps will climb back to near 40 with partly cloudy skies. the weekend is looking warmer and warmer as each day passes. the strong south wind flow will lead to highs in the upper 40's and near 50 for both saturday and sunday. our next system that we are tracking will approach our area for sunday night. we will have the cloud cover, but the rain will arrive sunday night/monday morning and then change over into snow by monday evening. minor accumulations are possible. light snow will look to linger into tuesday as well as cooler air works its way back in. today: decreasing clouds. highs: mid 30's. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph. tonight: mostly clear/patchy fog possible. lows: mid to upper teens. winds: northwest at 3 to 6 mph. friday: partly cloudy. thanks jon.