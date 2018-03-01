Speech to Text for E-Cig study

electronic cigarette users could be inhaling dangerous levels of metals ? according to a new study from johns hopkins bloomberg school of public health. of the e? cigarette devices examined by scientists ? a significant number of them generated aerosols that contained toxic metals like lead ? chromium and nickel. it's an alarming finding considering the growing popularity of "vaping" among teens and young adults. even more cause for concern is (how e? cigarettes are being used by some. we talked to a man who is currently in treatment for a drug addiction ? who tells us he started vaping because it was a way to consume drugs.xxx "for me it seemed like it was more of a drug scene thing because of they started doing that then it's an easier translation into drugs." austin quit vaping after doing it regularly for 2?3 years and says he didn't notice any health impacts. however according to the new study ? chronic inhalation of metals that can be found in e?cigs have been linked to liver ? lung and brain damage thanks deedee. a national institute of drug abuse survey of high school student found 1 in 6 admitted to using e? cigarettes in the past month.