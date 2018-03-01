Speech to Text for Charles City man headed to Kentucky

a man in charles city is always ready to lend a helping hand.... no matter how far away the help is needed. stewart coulson is waking up in louisville kentucky this morning. he left charles city nearly 24 hours ago??to be a disaster mental health volunteer with the american red cross. this video shows what he'll be dealing with??after relentless rain resulted in the ohio river cresting over. coulson says what he takes from missions like this is how grateful and humble those he's helping?? are.xxx stewart ? they have a lot to give, always appreciative, caring, always want to do things for and how many clients have i worked with that say maybe you should go take care of somebody else. coulson will be in kentucky for the next 10 days. he started volunteering with the american red cross during hurricane katrina. and next half hour... we'll bring you how his experience at home in charles city is helping the work he is doing in kentucky.