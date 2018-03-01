Speech to Text for Iowa house passed opioid bill

lawmakers are also working on passing opioid legislation to help solve the on?going epidemic. and in both iowa and minnesota... opioids are having fatal consequences. 200 iowans died of an opioid overdose in 20? 17. and nearly 400 minnesotans in 20?16. with the story you'll only hear right here on daybreak... kimt news threes emily boster is live ---- newsroom this morning seeing how the rule changes may start saving lives good morning emily. .xxx iowa lawmakers right now have passed a bill in the house to combat this opioid epidemic by changing the way prescriptions are monitored. xxx i know physicians like us are partly for blame for this just that attitude toward pain management in general has had to change because of this. doctor joshua baker works at west fork family medicine. he acknowldedge s an opioid epidemic is gripping our nation and change has to start somewhere. you'd have to be an idiot not to see this problem in america. the opioid bill being proposed in the iowa legislature would make it so physicians would be required to register prescriptions with the state's drug monitoring system within 24 hours. right now??doctor baker would write out a prescription and the pharmacy would be in charge of registering the prescription. while doctor baker doesn't know how exactly this new way would work??he has an idea it could help. if they require physicians to report that's just one more hurdle these opioid addicted individuals would have to get through and it would be quite difficult if they required individual physicians and i suspect physicans would be significantly more reluctant to dispense that it would be one more thing they'd have to do before that patient left a lot of the lawmakers who spoke for the bill named a loved one or neighbor that have had issues with opioids. the bill will now head to the senate. and coming up in less than 30 minutes.... i asked doctor baker about what is know as doctor shopping and how this bill will help stop that. live in mason city?emily boster?kimt news 3./// thank you emily... and in minnesota... lawmakers passed new guidelines for doctors put in place include prescribing the lowest dose for someone and duration of how long one is on them for acute pain.