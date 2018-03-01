Speech to Text for Packing meals for those in need

pack-vo-4 it's something we may take for granted. having food on our table. that's why people are coming together to package meals for those in need. food pack-vo-2 lowerthird2line:packing meals for those in need forest city, ia for 12 years now - waldorf university and immanuel lutheran church in forest city partner up for their "stop hunger food packaging event". volunteers.. came out in shifts to bag rice...beans...dri ed vegetables...vit amins and flavoring packets that are then vacuum sealed and placed in boxes that will be shipped to tanzania. international student asmita k-c - who is from nepal - says she enjoys helping those in need throughout the world.xxx food pack-sot-2 lowerthird2line:asmita kc international student "i think it's a great cause. i think its like they make sure the food has nutrition and everything, the things they think is really important for places they want to reach out, so i personally feel happy to help out." the goal this year is to pack 50,000 meals altogether. / - before their