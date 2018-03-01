Speech to Text for Community drug awareness

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to the olmsted county sheriff's office nearly half of minnesotans are prescribed a drug. that's why the olmsted county sheriff's office held an informational meeting tonight at byron middle school. drug aware-vo-1 lowerthird2line:community drug awareness byron, mn about 100 parents, teachers, and community members gathered tonight. authorities talked about trends they are seeing locally....and how to keep kids away from drugs. officers spoke about the dare program in schools but say parents still need to be involved and on the lookout. xxx drug aware-sot-1 lowerthird2line:carmen livingood byron, mn "it takes a village to raise kids. and i think that's the big part of it. i want to be able to help out other kids and i want to be able to pick out and speak to mine. still