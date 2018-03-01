Speech to Text for Mill pond ice rescue

girl is recovering tonight after having to be rescued from icy cold water. ice rescue-vo-2 ice rescue-vo-3 it happened just before 6:30 last night at mill pond in austin. police say a six-year-old girl was following tracks on the ice near the center concrete pillar of the walking bridge when the ice broke beneath her... officers arrived to find her in the water grasping the edge of the ice...holding on for her life. after attempting to get her a floatation device firefighter tim hansen came in to rescue her. kimt news 3s brooke mckivergan had the chance to talk with hansen today. she's live in rochester now- brooke what did he have to say? xxx lowerthird2line:brooke mckivergan bmckivergan@kimt.com katie - you would think having to perform an ice rescue would make for a pretty stressful day on the job... while it was traumatic for some including the young girl's family...for tim hansen it's a special day he will not soon forget. xxx ice rescue-sot-1 ice rescue-lmpkg-3 "it was a great day yesterday" tim hansen says on the way to mill pond-he put on this water rescue suit. a rope was tied to him while other firefighters had the opposite end on shore. as he walked out onto the frozen water...the ice cracking under his weight...all he could focus on was the young girls face sticking out of the water. he was able to pull her out to safety and hand her off to the paramedics. hansen says they go on calls all the time- and is thankful this one had a happy ending. lowerthird2line:tim hansen rescued girl "situations like this don't always go this way so when it turns out this way, it's really a good feeling." ice rescue-ltag-2 tim tells me this was his frist and hopefully last ever ice rescue but says he knew exactly what to do. just last month the austin fire department had a special ice rescue training so tim says everyone was prepared. live in rochester, brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. a happy ending. thank you very much brooke. the young girl was taken to mayo clinic health system in austin and treated for hypothermia. / back to school-vo-2