Speech to Text for Playoff highlights (2/28)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of the spotlight.. and rightfully so.. they are still hanging out at number two.. in this weeks 3-a rankings. - but don't sleep on the packer girls. austin vs km girls-vo-5 austin vs km girls-vo-3 - tonight they open up section play.. at home.. .against k-m.. in a matchup of the 4 and 5 seeds. - a-town goes on a run late in the first half...nice strong move from kiwi van zant on the block. - packers keep pushing the pace... here is 8th grader hope dudycha... and one... on a gret play. - austin up 4 at recess. - k-m comes out of the locker room on fire...9th grader ashlyn bigelow on the drive.. sweet finish with the left hand. - later in the half..komets kick it out to devyn borgstrom... and she's good from distance. - but a-town.. gets an a for their effort tonight..score two for abbey lewis on the drive. -59-40 is the final.. .packers get northfield on saturday. / lowerthirdlinescore:section 1aaa k-m austin 40 59 final spx fp 4 team score:mn hs basketball section 1aaa albert lea tigers 46 <none> faribault falcons ... - a couple other section quarterfinal scores for you tonight. - albert lea and faribault are squaring off in the 3-6 game... faribault gets the w.. by 16. - they get red wing saturday night in rochester. - the garrigan girls basketball team has played a game at wells fargo arena already this season. - when they were there in december.. they left a note in the locker room.. that they were hoping to read... before they played in the state tournament.xxx springville garrigan-vo-5 natural sound: ohhhh! springville garrigan-vo-3 - how cool is this video... just hours before their game against springville... the bears found the note they left... hoping it gives them a little quarterfinal luck. - tough test though... against class 1a's number one seed...jenna boelter drills a top of the key triple... she's in double figures with ten.. but its not enough this afternoon... springville beats garrigan 54-36.xxxx springville garrigan-vo-4 springville garrigan-sot-3 springville garrigan-sot-2 whitney hovey: we knew at the end of the season, whenever the last game was going to be, if it was going to be at the well it was going to hurt a little bit less, and that was nice that it ended at the well, im glad we could retrieve our note back again, that was just awesome springville garrigan-sot-4 nu panorama-vo-5 nu panorama-vo-3 - wait until you see the finish in a 2-a quarterfinal featuring north uniong and panorama. - tied at 46... 17 seconds to go...chloe lofstrom .. sinks a free throw.. warriors up by 1. - warriors have the ball back... however... bailey beckman steps in front of the pass. - panorama has a look for the win... no good.. - warriors are going to the semis... with a one point win. / nu panorama-vo-4 -