Speech to Text for SAW: Jaxon Jones

the winter sports season is a really busy time... for just about everyone. - but on the rink... jaxon jones.. takes busy to the next level... he is on the ice.... all the time. - we did find a couple of minutes to honor the senior with our student athlete of the week award.xxx jaxon jones is saw-pkg-5 lowerthird2line:busy man on the ice kimt news 3 sport jaxon: i get up at 5:30 to go work out. aj: after the weights.. its time for the books... jaxon: i have a 3.86 gpa. aj: and then it's time for hockey practice... twice jaxon jones is saw-pkg-3 jaxon jones: im the only one in the locker room, so its just me, so i come out with the bulls, they have a great group of guys, they push me, they are a lot faster, so i have to get used to that, then i come to high school practice and then i try to help other players with what ive learned from the bulls. jaxon jones is saw-pkg-4 aj: two teams at the same time could be a challenge... not for jaxon jones. jaxon: i love it all though. aj: but there are some weekends.. its tough to remember what jersey to put on... but jaxon jumps at the challenge. jaxon: when we have a lot of games at once, i might be playing with the bulls one night and the high school team the next night, its very tiring, but its rewarding as well. aj: right now... his focus is with the mohawks... they are the three seed at the league tournament this weekend... a spotlight moment... from a special career. jaxon: our goal is to go there, get past the first game that weve struggled in the past with, our ultimate goal is to win the state championship and nothing less. jaxon jones is saw-vo-2 - you can expect a new student athlete of the week.. at this time... next wednesday. - if you know of an athlete that deserves to be honored... fill out this form at kimt.com. /