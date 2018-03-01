Speech to Text for Policy About Consent

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

universities in minnesota are sending a clear message that sexual assault is not tolerated through a new policy. affirmative consent-vo-1 lowerthird2line:schools across minnesota adopt new policy rochester, mn schools including rochester community and technical college are implementing the new "yes means yes" policy which says students and staff have to get clear consent for sex. the policy took effect across the state last wednesday. alexandra hein is a student at r-c-t-c. she didn't want to appear on camera but she says some of her friends were victims of sexual assualt. she says she doesn't think this policy will prevent sexual violence. xxx affirmative consent-sot-3 lowerthird2line:alexandra hein student, rctc i dont think it will go away because it never fully goes away the policy requires either strong non- verbal consent or verbal consent - like saying yes - in order to prevent assaults from happening and create a clearer understanding of what sexual assualt is. / ots:bridge