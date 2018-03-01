Speech to Text for Bridge Deficiencies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bridges.jpg we told you yesterday that iowa ranks number one in infastructure according to a new report by u-s news and world report...but the data shows it has the second most bridge deficiencies in the nation. bridge repairs-vo-1 lowerthird2line:deficient bridges mason city, ia lisa tan lives near a bridge that cerro gordo county crews are working to fix. she says trucks go over the bridge all of the time and it's worn with potholes. while she is excited the bridge will be repaired - that is her only way of getting in to town meaning the county will have to come up with an alternate route. xxx bridge repairs-sot-1 lowerthird2line:lisa tan mason city, ia i kow they are going to come up with a solution so whether they deture us before the quarry i think they will come up with a safe and effective way for us to get to town. the county is working on three other bridges already as well as looking to add another to the list once approved by the county board of supervisors. according to the american society of civil engineers...near ly 5-thousand bridges across the state need to be repaired or replaced. /