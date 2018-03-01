Speech to Text for Mental Health Reform

legislation that would change the way the state handles mental health. but is it enough to make a difference? kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in the newsroom to explain what you can expect. alex?xxx mental health-nrintro-2 you can expect a lot of changes katie. governor kim reynolds has made it one of her top priorities...and now it's becoming closer to reality.xxx mental health-nrpkg-2 mental health-nrpkg-3 it's an issue that's being talked about a lot lately. mental health...and state lawmakers are wanting to fix what some consider a broken system. on tuesday - the iowa house passed a bill changing the way the state handles mental health. it's something forest city resident marie hayner says was a long time coming. mental health-nrpkg-4 "there's not enough. we have more people with mental illnesses and we need more awareness of what's going on and they need help." mental health-nrpkg-6 the new bill would provide funding for 22 teams to analyze state resources...cre ate six treatment centers...and several residential homes...as well as provide at- home aide. in 2015 - then- govenor terry branstad cut two of the state's mental health facilities in clarinda and mt. pleasant claiming that private agencies could provide the same services in a more efficient manner. but after recent events...should the state become more involved? mason city resident ken plagge says so. mental health-nrpkg-5 "i think mental illness is certainly a problem that should be helped by society, and the only way you're going to do it is by laws and politics." mental health-nrpkg-7 while governor kim reynolds says funding will be laid out...plagge says that the state shouldn't promise one thing and not act on it. "if you don't fund it, you're just paying lip service to the problem. the homeless problem is very affected by mental illness, and other than ignoring the problem, we should do something about it.