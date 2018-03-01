Speech to Text for MN Budget Surplus

state lawmakers in minnesota are getting some great news. this year they'll have a surplus of money. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live from rochester with details - jeremiah? xxx mn budget-lintro-2 katie - minnesota lawmakers will be working with a more than 300-million dollar surplus. just hours ago i spoke with students here at r-c-t-c about how they'd like to see that money used. xxx mn budget-lmpkg-1 mn budget-lmpkg-3 a previous estimate in december projected a nearly 200- million dollar deficit for the minnesota legislature in 20-18...but state budget officials say federal tax breaks and renewed funding for the state's children's health insurance program helped reverse that dismal outlook. mn budget-lmpkg-4 while legislators said dealing with the state tax code is their top priority for this 3-month session - bobbi gunsalus - who's a student at r-c- t-c...says she would like to see the funds going towards education. xxx lowerthird2line:bobbi gunsalus student, rctc education is like the first step in really making a difference in this world so yeah i think they should start at elementary level and go up from there. governor mark dayton is warning state lawmakers not to spend the money too early. governor dayton is expected to give his recommendation on government spending on march 15th. live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. meanwhile in