Speech to Text for Spelling Bee

is getting ready to take her spelling skills to our nation's capitol. triturate. t?r?i? t?u?r?a?t?e. triturate. congratulatio ns. applause! that's the winning word for northfield eighth grader ava becken. it means to grind to a fine powder. after winning the southeast minnesota final spelling bee... she'll be on her way to washington d?c at the end of may for the annual scripps national spelling bee. rochester catholic school's lukas singer took home the second place trophy. he says he studied a lot... but wouldn't tell us how./// "my method is actually top secret so i wouldn't want to give that away." being runner? up... he's next in line to go to washington d?c if the winner isn't able.///