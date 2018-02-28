Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (2-28-18)

weather-stngr-5 weather-stngr-6 weather-main-4 today wound up being another mild day across north iowa and southern minnesota. the roads and surfaces across the area have been hit with another layer of freezing rain/sleet and some light snow. it is very slippery outside. even though the precipitation will be wrapping up early this morning, the winter weather advisory will stay in effect as we go into the afternoon. temperatures will be staying well below freezing with cloudy skies. not a great deal of natural melting will occur, but the dot has been tackling the harsh road conditions for the last two days. weather-live-2 thanks tyler, a litle earlier, we talked about precip types and each can have their own dangers respectively, here are some tips if you encounter balck ice, keep the wheel straight, take your foot off the brakes and the accelator and you should be able to coast through the black ice. we will have the oppurtunity to at least see some small chances for rain and snow tonight - for more on that i will send it back to tyler in the studio. accidents have been reported through the night and morning. stay off the roads if you can. better conditions will return wednesday. mostly sunny skies will be back with us for wednesday with highs only near 20. the sun will help improve the surfaces across north iowa and southern minnesota. snow chances will return thursday afternoon and last through friday morning. another round of snow will return saturday with very strong winds. sunshine will be back sunday. today wound up being another mild day across north iowa and southern minnesota. the cloud cover will continue tonight and give way to a chance for some isolated light snowfall. accumulations won't add up to much of anything at all and the best chances to see the snowflakes would be along and east of i-35. again, we aren't anticipating any significant accumulations, but some roads could become slick for thursday morning's commute due to that and the temperatures belong below freezing. we'll see sunshine return for thursday afternoon and highs warm back up into the mid 30's. friday we will warm up to around 40 degrees with more sunshine and continue to climb into the mid 40's by saturday. our next system that we are tracking will approach our area for sunday. we will have the cloud cover, but highs will get back to near 50 degrees that day. rain will arrive sunday night and then change over into snow by monday evening. light accumulations are possible. light snow will look to linger into tuesday as well as cooler air works its way back in. tonight: mostly cloudy/isolated light snow possible. lows: mid 20's. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph. thursday: decreasing clouds. highs: mid 30's. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph. thursday night: partly cloudy. lows: mid teens. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. thank