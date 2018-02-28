Speech to Text for Tax reform bill would mean lost revenue

bill could mean more money stays in the pockets of iowans over the next five years... but analysts say it would mean over a billion dollars in lost revenue to the state annually once fully implemented. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick joins us from studio three to explain where these cuts will come from - brian?xxx brian live-lintro-2 katie - the legislative service agency published its findings of the proposed senate tax reform bill this week - showing the biggest cuts would be coming to individuals.xxx brian live-mpkg-1 ia budget-mpkg-3 aaron beemer of mason city agrees with the idea of paying less in taxes after learning the organization's results show tax payers would pay around 979 million fewer dollars by the year 20-23. the biggest cuts would impact funding for education... healthcare... public safety and other governmental agencies - something beemer says would have to happen if the state wants to make cuts elsewhere.xxx ia budget-mpkg-4 education is the largest line item in the state's budget so it would probably make the most sense for the cuts to come from there rather than other services that the state provides. / brian live-ltag-2 beemer says allowing iowan's to keep their money in their pockets means they will be spending more which would ultimitely go back to the state. in studio three brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. / thank you brian. corperate taxes would also be reduced under the current proposal. the agency estimates business in the state would save a total of 267 million dollars by 20-23. / mn budget