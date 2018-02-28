Speech to Text for 2nd suspect arrested in violent robbery

folo-vo-5 a second arrest is made after a brutal attack during an armed robbery at a rochester gamestop. mug 1:ali robida ali robida.jpg 2nd arrest in gamestop assault rochester, mn police say 19 year old ali robida is facing multiple charges...includ ing assault and aggravated robbery. police say robida is not the person who hit the store employee in the head with a hammer... but they believe he is responsible for directing the robbery. gamestop assault folo-vo-1 lowerthird2line:second arrest made in gamestop robbery rochester, mn kimt spoke with a neighboring store manager today. he says it's comforting to know both suspects are in jail... but it doesn't take away from the fact that a man is left injured.xxx gamestop assault folo-sot-1 lowerthird2line:andres sereno cold stone store manager "well i wish it never happened to him. he really got hurt so the whole thing is - it would be nice to think that it could be avoided." he says his store - cold- stone creamery - has upped security following the gamestop robbery. / eagle