Speech to Text for What is an assault rifle?

students at marjory stoneman douglass high school in parkland - florida are back at school today - 2 weeks after a deadly shooting took the lives of 17 people. dicks assault rifles-stngr-1 lowerthird2line:ar-15 rifle kimt news 3 here's a look at the kind of gun that was used in that shooting... an a-r 15. dick's sporting goods just announced today it will no longer be selling what they call "assault-style" rifles like this one... high capacity magazines or firearms of any kind to customers under the age of 21. though the company previously removed assault-style rifles from their stores in 20-12... they continued to sell them at the hunting chain "field and stream." this time around... the change is across all their stores. kimt news three's calyn thompson spoke to a local gun shop owner in rochester today to find out what he thinks about the changes. she joins us now live from rochester - calyn?xxx dicks assault rifles-lintro-2 katie - i stopped by a local gun shop today in rochester to see how they feel about the chain-sporting goods store banning "assault-style rifles." they then asked me... do you know what an assault rifle is? and honestly... i didn't. which made me think... what exactly makes a gun an "assault weapon?"xxx dicks assault rifles-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:what is an 'assault rifle?' rochester, mn "most people who aren't familiar with firearms would say 'well that's an assault rifle.'" but this gun is a ruger 10-22. it's a semi-automatic rifle. gun shop owner ralph hettig grabs the exact same kind of gun... with just a different look. "ruger 10-22 and a ruger 10-22" dicks assault rifles-mpkg-3 "if it shoots repeatedly and it's black in color and it's got a pistol grip, must be an assault rifle. well, what happens if you paint em pink and take off the grip ya know, does that make it a non-assault rifle?" dicks assault rifles-mpkg-4 hettig tells me he thinks banning guns and magazines doesn't work - and is a never- ending cycle. "that is the easy thing to do, we're gonna ban all ar-15s or we're gonna ban all magazines over 10 rounds but it's not going to do any good. you need to get a hold of the individual, somehow change his upbringing, change his morals." / dicks assault rifles-ltag-2 hettig tells me this is a moral issue and banning guns could lead to more explosives like bombs or i- e-d's being used in attacks. live in rochester - calyn thompson - kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. in a letter announcing the news changes - the retailer is also calling on lawmakers to act. dicks assault rifles-tag-2 among the list of recommendation s is a ban on assault-style firearms... raising the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21... and banning high-capacity magazines and bump stocks - which allow semi-automatic weapons to be fired faster. / reynolds on