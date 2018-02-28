Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 2-28-18

of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( this morning will be a foggy start thank to all the melting we have seen over the last few days. temps will still be above average with highs in the upper 30's/near 40. tonight, there will be a chance for some rain and snow mix as a weak cold front passes over. accumulations will be small but there will be a possibility for some slick roads due to icy spots thursday morning. clouds will break up thursday as we coast towards the weekend. sunshine will be back for friday with highs in the upper 30's and we'll even see a return to the 40's this weekend. rain will return sunday with highs in the lower 40's. a wintry mix transition will be possible monday with a chance for some measurable snowfall and strong winds on tuesday. today: areas of am fog/isolated drizzle. highs: upper 30's to near 40. winds: north at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: light wintry mix/minor snowfall accumulation.l ow s: upper 20's. winds: north at 15 to 20 mph. thursday: decreasing thanks jon.