1 in 7 youths sending sexts

in a recent study??10 years old is the average age when most kids get their first phone. it's also when they start sending or receiving nude or seminude images or texts. k?i?m?t news three's emily boster is live breaking it down to how often this is happening./// parents you may want to listen to this ?? in a recent study published in the journal jama pediatrics??one in four young people say they receive sexts. and one in seven??say they've sent one./// arissa crom admits right away that sexting is happening between kids her age. probably both?? more like pictures than anything. at the age of 13??crom says sexting?? sending or receiving sexually explicit photographs or messages??is happening a lot. she says more than you would probably think. and its an action that she knows is not smart to do. it could be sent around to people and you could get in trouble by doing it and get police involved doing it. right now iowa and minnesota do not have specific sexting laws in place according to cyberbullying research center. but both states have revenge porn laws in place??which is in regards to an ex sharing explicit messages and photos that were meant in private without one's consent. crom says she thinks it fair for someone her age to be charged for doing so. you made the choice of doing it and you probably knew it wasn't going to turn out well but you did it you may be wondering why are kids crom's age??13 sexting in the first place. well according to the study?? that's when they're starting to explore being attracted to one another. it's when their interest in sexuality is peaking. live in mason city??emily boster??k?i?m?t news three./// twelve point five percent in the study or one out of eight??report they have been forwarded a sext without someone's consent.///